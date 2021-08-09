Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Capitals re-sign goalie Ilya Samsonov to one-year, $2M deal

By Gavin Lee
Posted by 
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HWKKq_0bMUxhbi00
Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals decided to go with a one-year deal for young goaltender Ilya Samsonov, signing him to a $2M contract for 2021-22. The young goaltender decided not to file for arbitration earlier this offseason, despite being eligible.

Samsonov, 24, has just 45 regular-season games under his belt at the NHL level and is coming off a campaign that saw several interruptions. He ended up on the COVID list twice and was even benched along with teammate Evgeny Kuznetsov for disciplinary reasons. In 19 games, he posted a .902 save percentage, far from what was expected from him after his strong rookie season.

There’s still plenty of reason to believe in Samsonov’s upside, but the fact that Vitek Vanecek is back after an odd select-and-trade situation played out with the Seattle Kraken means that he may not be in line for the starting role. In fact, Vanecek outplayed Samsonov for most of this season, posting a .908 save percentage in 37 appearances. He was also the Game 1 starter for the Capitals when the playoffs began, despite Samsonov technically coming off the COVID list in time.

After a Vanecek injury in Game 1 and a heroic effort from veteran Craig Anderson in Game 2, Samsonov took the net and lost three straight against the Boston Bruins to see the Capitals eliminated. There’s no doubt he has the talent to compete at the NHL level, but a short-term deal seemed prudent in this case to give him a chance to prove he can be a valuable (and reliable) piece for the Capitals.

There’s also the fact that Washington is operating on a tight budget given how close the team was to the cap before this signing. Buying out any additional years likely would have forced the cap hit higher, something the Caps couldn’t really accommodate right now without making a different move. For $2M, he can combine with Vanecek once again as one of the cheapest tandems in the league. He’ll also still be a restricted free agent at the deal’s expiry.

Comments / 0

Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

280
Followers
1K+
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeny Kuznetsov
Person
Ilya Samsonov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Capitals#Covid#The Boston Bruins#Caps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLFanSided

Washington Capitals: Breaking down the salary cap after Samsonov re-signing

The Washington Capitals may have likely made their final move of the offseason unless General Manager Brian MacLellan has something else up his sleeve. Other than signing minor leaguers, the Caps offseason has been mostly quiet with a couple of noises here and there. The biggest noise came when they...
NHLmarkerzone.com

CAPS GM BRIAN MACLELLAN GIVES GOALTENDER ILYA SAMSONOV THE ''PROVE IT'' DEAL

Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan pulled off a tidy piece of work on Monday when he signed promising 24-year-old goaltender Ilya Samsonov to a one-year contract extension. Samsonov did not file for salary arbitration, but still managed to find his way into a decent pay-raise from the $925K he earned...
NHLYardbarker

Teams Dropping Out, Jack Eichel Trade Down to Two Clubs

Elliotte Friedman provided some updates on the latest trade chatter when it comes to Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel. Noting that things have been a little quiet on the Eichel trade front with all the talk of the NHL Expansion Draft, Friedman says teams are actually pulling away from discussions with the Buffalo Sabres and there aren’t a lot of teams left for Sabres GM Kevyn Adams to negotiate with.
NHLPosted by
Outsider.com

NHL Legend Tony Esposito Official Cause of Death Released

The Windy City isn’t the only place mourning the death of NHL phenom Tony Esposito. The All-Star hockey player was loved throughout the sporting industry, leaving behind a legacy. Officials released the cause of his death Tuesday. Sadly, the longtime goalie lost his battle with pancreatic cancer, a spokesman said. Esposito was 78.
NHLESPN

Hall of Fame Chicago Blackhawks goalie Tony Esposito dies

Hall of Fame goaltender Tony Esposito, who was a fixture for the Chicago Blackhawks, has died at the age of 78. Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz said in a statement that Esposito had a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Chicago claimed Esposito from the Montreal Canadiens in what was then an...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Bruins, Wild, Rangers, Maple Leafs, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, a few reports coming out of Minnesota contradict yesterday’s news that Kirill Kaprizov has a viable offer on the table from the KHL. What’s really going on there? The Boston Bruins are looking for a second-line center, but there’s actually some belief the team might get David Krejci back at some point. Apparently, the New York Rangers interest in Jack Eichel isn’t nearly as heavy as some would have you believe and the Toronto Maple Leafs hired, then fired a new goaltending coach for the Marlies after fan reaction to the hiring was swift and not positive.
NHLSports Illustrated

Could the Wild Trade Kirill Kaprizov?

Kirill Kaprizov's contract negotiations with the Minnesota Wild took a surprising turn on Monday. Kaprizov has reportedly reached a tentative agreement on a one-year contract with KHL club CSKA Moscow worth around $10 million. That move could make the 24-year-old winger the subject of trade speculation. The Wild initially hoped...
NHLNBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Remembering Tony Esposito; Bylsma joins AHL Charlotte

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • “With his butterfly stance, his choice of No. 35 (unusual for a goalie of the time) and his famous quirks and quips, Tony Esposito became synonymous with the Chicago Blackhawks and one of the iconic heroes of Team Canada ’72.” [Ottawa Citizen]
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Free-agent profile: Erik Gustafsson

Can you remember the 60-point season that Erik Gustafsson had just a few years ago? It seems like a decade has passed since that 2018-19 campaign, when he scored 17 goals and 60 points for the Chicago Blackhawks, trailing only Brent Burns, Mark Giordano, Morgan Rielly, John Carlsson, and Keith Yandle in scoring among NHL defensemen. One would think the 29-year-old could call up any GM in the league and iron out a contract with that kind of upside, but now he sits on the open market without a deal two weeks into free agency.
NHLSports Illustrated

Could a Trade Involving Jack Eichel and Mika Zibanejad Make Sense?

The NHL off-season is rolling along with the Buffalo Sabres no closer to trading Jack Eichel. Nevertheless, The Athletic's Rick Carpiniello felt we shouldn't be surprised if Mika Zibanejad is part of a deal that brings the Sabres captain to the New York Rangers. Carpiniello tossed off that possibility on...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL: Is it time for Joe Thornton and Eric Staal to hang up the skates?

Two of the game’s great players are still unsigned well after the opening of Free Agency almost two weeks ago. Both Joe Thornton and Eric Staal have a combined 40 years of NHL experience between them, and are well into the backend of their respective careers. One has to ask,...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL News: Tony Esposito, Dan Bylsma, Dusty Imoo, Brandt Clarke and Jakub Vrana

Chicago Blackhawks: Former Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Tony Esposito passed away yesterday after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Bob Condor Seattle Kraken: The Kraken have hired Dan Bylsma to be their assistant coach with the Charlotte Checker (AHL). The Kraken share the team with the Florida Panthers. Geordie Kinnear is the team’s head coach.
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Nuggets re-sign Austin Rivers to one-year deal

After signing with the Knicks as a free agent last offseason, Rivers had a short-lived stint in New York. He was traded to Oklahoma City and subsequently waived before joining a Nuggets team that was hit hard by backcourt injuries down the stretch. With Jamal Murray and Will Barton sidelined,...
NHLESPN

Resetting the Jack Eichel Derby: Team trade fits, health status, Sabres' next moves

The standoff between the Buffalo Sabres and star center Jack Eichel has progressed past the point of usefulness for all involved. It's degenerated into public discourse for a matter than should have remained internal; now we have a general manager bragging about leverage, and agents sending Notes app missives to local media in response.
NHLbardown.com

Jack Eichel joined Twitter on Thursday and the hockey world is extremely confused

Jack Eichel completely shocked the hockey world on Thursday and he probably didn’t even mean too. The Buffalo Sabres center simply just created his own Twitter account. We didn’t think this would cause as much havoc as it has but here we are! We have to admit though, it is a little random! Like why did he choose now from all this time to create the account?
NHLchatsports.com

Hurricanes sign Brendan Smith to one-year deal

The Hurricanes added some more depth to their blue line Thursday evening, signing former New York Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith to a one-year deal that will pay him $800,000 for the 2021-22 season. Smith has played 10 seasons in the NHL for the Rangers and Detroit Red Wings, and posted...
NHLRealGM

Corey Perry Signs Two-Year, $2M Deal With Lightning

Veteran forward Corey Perry has signed a $2 million, two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning, it was announced Thursday. The 36-year-old Perry, who won the Cup with Anaheim Ducks in 2007, is joining the Lightning after losing to them in the Stanley Cup Final each of the past two seasons.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Avalanche sign defenceman Ryan Murray to one-year, $2M deal

The Colorado Avalanche bolstered their blue line depth by signing veteran defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team but Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports Murray will be paid $2 million next season. The 27-year-old had 14 assists in 48 games with...
NHLPosted by
Blue Seat

Rangers re-sign goalie Adam Huska to one year contract

The Rangers have re-signed goalie Adam Huska to a one year, two way contract. Huska was primarily the starter in Hartford this past season, where he struggled a bit. In 13 games he put up a .890 SV% and a 2.70 GAA. Not exactly stellar numbers, but when you only play the same two teams every day, that isn’t the best way to judge a goalie. It’s clear he was a step ahead of Tyler Wall’s .865 SV%, so there’s that.

Comments / 0

Community Policy