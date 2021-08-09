Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

After the Whistle: Previewing the 9B Football Season

By Phil Benotti
kxnet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week’s edition of After the Whistle, Phil Benotti and Luke Gamble break down the newly formed 9B football regions. They also look into the potential top teams from this division, as well as the most anticipated games on the 2021 schedule.

www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Season#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Alex Smith Lands New Job

Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith has reportedly landed a new job. Smith, who made one of the most-inspiring comebacks in NFL history, retired from the league following the 2020 season. However, he’s taken a new job that will keep him close to the sport. According to New York Post sports...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Najee Harris' preseason game against Eagles draws concern across social media

Najee Harris runs just about as hard as anyone in football. The physical back from the University of Alabama was a workhorse throughout his college career with 638 rushing attempts. Of course, Harris is a complete back — he can run, catch and block, but he usually sets social media on fire with his hurdling.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Unlucky golfer denied a hole-in-one as his ball DENTS the cup

I was lucky enough to be a spectator at The Open Championship at Royal St. George's last month and it was truly a week to remember. On the par-3 11th hole in the final round, Louis Oosthuizen came so close to making a hole-in-one, as his ball rolled towards the hole and clattered against the flag.
College Sportssportsgamblingpodcast.com

Toledo Rockets Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 782)

The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 college football team preview series with the Toledo Rockets season preview. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & Patty C (@PattyC831) break down the Rockets previous season and key in on their current roster and what we should expect from Toledo this upcoming season. Is this Jason Candles most talented team ever at Toledo? Is Toledo officially Coaching U? Is Toledo the favorite to win the MAC? Could the Toledo Rockets upset Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana? Who gets the nod at quarterback? We talk it all on this special Toledo Rockets season preview.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Trade For Pro Bowl Linebacker

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a bold move before the 2021 officially kicks off – trading for a veteran linebacker. According to multiple reports, the Steelers traded for former Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert. The Jacksonville Jaguars handed Schobert a five-year, $53.75 million contract before the 2020 season kicked off.
Rosman, NCWLOS.com

Rosman optimistic after more normal build up to fall football season

Rosman — (WLOS) Dusty Robinson loves Rosman and wants to return his alma mater to pigskin prominence; however, taking over the Tigers in 2020 presented challenges. The NCHSAA placed strict COVID guidelines for summer workouts and eliminating team camps. Contact was limited, which poses problems for a team that planned...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

NFL Games TV Schedule: Time, channels for NFL preseason games Thursday

The NFL games Thursday officially kick off the 2021 preseason schedule. While the NFL Hall of Fame Game was a nice dash of dopamine for football fans, we get to watch multiple teams in action tonight. What TV channels and live stream options are available for the NFL preseason schedule Thursday?
NFLNFL

Top 10 off-ball linebackers entering 2021 NFL season

Top 10: Undrafted players Offensive tackles Off-ball linebackers. NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2021" premieres Sunday, Aug. 15 and will air over three consecutive weekends. Players ranked 100-41 will be revealed Sunday over the course of six hours -- each one-hour episode unveiling a new set of 10 honorees -- beginning at 4 p.m. ET. Three linebackers make an appearance on the list, which is voted on by the players themselves, between Nos. 70 and 61. With that in mind, NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest -- a two-time Pro Bowl linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion -- provides his own ranking of the league's top 10 off-ball linebackers heading into the 2021 regular season.
Delmar, DEWMDT.com

After The Whistle: Delmar Alum Mya Kemp

DELMAR, Del. – May Kemp is the owner of four DIAA Division-II field hockey championships rings from her time with Delmar. She is now looking for more jewelry in Division-II at the collegiate level. Kemp talks with us about her sibling rivalry with older sister and DIAA player of the...
San Diego, CAsportsgamblingpodcast.com

San Diego State Aztecs Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 764)

The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 college football team preview series with the San Diego State Aztecs season preview. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) and Patty C (@PattyC831) recap the Aztecs season last year and key in on their current roster and what we should expect from San Diego State in this upcoming season. Will Brady Hoke rebound from a down 2020 covid shortened season? Who gets the starting nod at quarterback for the Aztecs? Will San Diego State have the best ground game in the Mountain West? Could the Aztecs be a sleeper to win the Mountain West Conference? Will the San Diego State defense continue to dominate? We talk it all on this special San Diego State Aztecs edition of The College Football Experience.
High Schooljdnews.com

With new coach, Lejeune football moving on after lost season amid COVID

Walter Tatum said one thing in particular will help the Lejeune High football team move forward following its lost season earlier this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “These are kids of Marines and what I am counting on is for them to be disciplined,” the Devilpups’ new head coach said. “I want them to emulate what their parents practice, which is teamwork, how to rely on others and how to follow guidance. One thing I learned while coaching in South Carolina is that discipline carries you a long way.”
College Sportssportsgamblingpodcast.com

South Florida Bulls Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 770)

The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 13o college football team preview series with the South Florida Bulls. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) recaps Jeff Scott’s first season in Tampa and keys in on this years roster and what we should expect from South Florida in the AAC Conference. Should this really count as Jeff Scott’s first year at USF? Who will get the starting nod at quarterback with the Bulls? Does South Florida have a shot at a winning record in their out of conference game slate? Did South Florida get better as the season went on last year? Will the Bulls be able to move the ball down the field? Could South Florida finally knock off some AAC foes after coming so close last year? We talk it all on this special South Florida Bulls edition of The College Football Experience.
College Sportssportsgamblingpodcast.com

Stanford Cardinals Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 772)

The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 college football team preview series with the Stanford Cardinals. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) and Patty C (@PattyC831) recap the Cardinals season last year and touches base on their current roster and what we should expect from Stanford football this year? Will David Shaw continue to be a player in the Pac 12 this year? Will Jack West or Tanner McKee be the starter under center when Stanford takes on Kansas State? Will playing the 12 power 5 programs take a toll on the Cardinals? Can the Stanford run defense improve? We talk it all on this special Stanford Cardinals edition of The College Football Experience.

Comments / 0

Community Policy