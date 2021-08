With rapid changes in pandemic data points this week, Michigan seemingly has jumped back into the COVID danger zone. The state’s new status, reflected in the mapping tool used by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is not likely to mean new safety mandates for Michiganders, at least in the near term. But in the 71 counties listed early Friday as places of “substantial” or “high” transmission, the CDC recommends residents once again mask indoors, even if they are already vaccinated.