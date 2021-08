Many retailers made plans to move their information technology systems to the cloud prior to the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic last year. But, as with many other elements of their business, this too was accelerated when they found themselves having to deal with changing consumer behavior and other developments that quickly arose as a direct result of COVID-19. Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is a case in point. The drugstore giant announced that it completed moving 122 enterprise resource planning (ERP) apps to the cloud in May, according to a Wall Street Journal article.