Is this a sign of bubbling dot-com exuberance? Reddit announced that it is raising up to $700 million in additional funding, giving the community-discussion site a post-money valuation of more than $10 billion, the company said. The new Series F funding, led by existing investor Fidelity Management and Research Co., includes participation from other previous investors. So far, Reddit has closed $410 million in the new round and expects that to increase to as much as $700 million. The latest financing announcement comes six months after Reddit raised $250 million, led by venture-capital firm Vy Capital, valuing the company at $6 billion....