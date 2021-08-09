Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Grains mixed, livestock mixed

MySanAntonio
 3 days ago

Wheat for Sep. fell 7.75 cents at $7.1125 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 4.75 cents at $5.5025 a bushel, Sep. oats was up 1.50 cents at $4.6875 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans gained 11.50 cents at $14.3375 a bushel. Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Oats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Feeder Cattle Futures Reverse Early Gains

Initial support in feeder cattle futures helped to spark early support, but corn prices posted aggressive gains following the WASDE report release, quickly causing widespread liquidation in feeder cattle trade late morning. Hog futures are showing firm support, but trade remains light. Strong gains developed early in the feeder cattle...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Futures Erode in Sluggish Morning Trade

Moderate losses developed in live cattle and feeder cattle trade Wednesday morning with feeder cattle contracts showing additional concerns following renewed support in grain trade. Hog futures are mixed, as traders try to regain a sense of market stability despite uncertainty in pork values. Moderate trade volume is seen in...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures rise as beef prices climb; hogs end lower

CHICAGO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange closed higher on Tuesday, lifted by surging beef prices and rising packer margins that fueled expectations of firmer cash cattle prices this week, traders said. CME October live cattle settled up 0.650 cent at 128.125 cents per...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Commodities Mixed as Infections Increase

November soybeans finished with a 6-cent gain, but corn prices finished lower, pressured by rain in the forecast. September crude oil is trading more than $2 lower with concerns about rising cases of the coronavirus delta variant threatening to slow economic activity. September corn closed down 4 3/4 cents and...
Industryagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Soybeans, Bean Oil Jump to Sharp Gains

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is up 4 3/4 cents, November soybeans are up 13 1/2 cents and Kansas City September wheat is 2 1/4 cents lower. CME Globex Recap: Early Tuesday, Dow Jones futures are slightly higher, with European markets mostly higher and Asian markets lower. The bond market is lower. Weather in the Plains and Midwest will be closely watched for changes but remains mostly active over the next few days with some extreme heat.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Wheat Challenges Contract Highs; Soybeans Advance

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is down 1/4 cent, November soybeans are up 9 1/2 cents and Kansas City September wheat is 5 1/4 cents higher. CME Globex Recap: Early Friday, Dow Jones futures are higher with European markets mostly higher and Asian markets lower. The bond market is lower. Weather in the Plains and Midwest remains mostly active over the next few days, with some rains falling in Kansas, southern Nebraska and Missouri early Friday. Thursday’s USDA and WASDE report was bullish for corn and wheat production and stocks. The expanding cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant remains a concern for demand, with crude oil again lower.
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed Trade on Forecasts, Slow Exports

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is down 2 1/2 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 2 3/4 cents, and September KC wheat is up 1/2 cent. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are mixed with soybeans and winter wheat firmer while corn and Minneapolis spring wheat are weaker. Wetter forecasts for next week remain threatening to bulls while bears aren’t confident about Western Corn Belt and Northern Plains yield ideas.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

USDA drops U.S. corn yields, market surges 22¢ Thursday

The U.S. corn yield falls below trade expectations, while soybean yield thoughts are left unchanged. As a result of the bullish USDA numbers, the CME Group’s farm markets jump up double-digits. At midsession, the Sept. corn futures are 25¾¢ higher at $5.82½. New-crop Dec. futures are 27¢ higher at $5.86½....

Comments / 0

Community Policy