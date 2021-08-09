Concordia University creates new colleges to boost programs
Concordia University Chicago in River Forest recently launched two new colleges in a reorganization it says will match students’ interests and propel their careers forward. Over the last few months, the university broke up the College of Arts and Sciences and College of Graduate Studies and Innovative Programs to build a pair of new colleges to provide students and faculty a more succinct educational experience, said Erik Ankerberg, provost and chief academic advisor at Concordia.www.oakpark.com
