Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Norwegian's Vaccination Rule

By Tony Owusu
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Cryptos Need More Regulation

Bitcoin prices hit a three-month high Monday, topping the $45,000 mark, according to CoinDesk.

On Saturday, the U.S. Senate, including 18 Republican senators, passed a procedural vote 67-27 to limit debate and advance the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act toward a final vote.

The Wall Street Journal reported that lawmakers are wrestling with a number of amendments to the bill, including taxation of crypto transactions and other matters.

"We need some regulation because I have a feeling there could be a collapse in crypto if we're not careful," Cramer said.

Worried About Bitcoin Volatility? 'Invest With Caution'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uY8BX_0bMUw8ob00

Norwegian Cruise Requiring Vaccinations

Norwegian Cruise Line is looking to give passengers peace of mind through its mandate that all on board be vaccinated, TheStreet's Jim Cramer said Monday.

The company's edict goes against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's ban on vaccine mandates in the state.

"What is the governor of Florida standing for? The right for you to be able to get the Delta strain," Cramer said.

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams ruled to temporarily halt enforcement of a Florida law prohibiting businesses from requiring proof of vaccines.

Norwegian plans to require all customers and crew on its voyages to be fully vaccinated and will require them to take Covid-19 tests prior to embarcation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j27tm_0bMUw8ob00

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
39K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Jim Cramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Jobs Act#Norwegian#The U S Senate#Republican#The Wall Street Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Crypto Stocks Plunged Today

A $600 million hack of cryptocurrencies has undermined the security aspect being sold to crypto investors. At the same time, Congress seems to be legitimizing cryptocurrency with its latest infrastructure bill. What happened. Cryptocurrency stocks dropped early on Thursday along with most cryptocurrencies themselves. As of early afternoon, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC)...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Defiance ETFs CIO Explains Her 'Very Bullish' Crypto Outlook

Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment officer of Defiance ETFs, is very bullish on the cryptocurrency markets moving forward, she shared Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Jablonski told CNBC that she has been bullish on crypto for "quite some time" because she expects usage and adoption to continue to increase. Once Tesla...
StocksCNBC

Cramer thinks these stocks are bargains with the market at record highs

"Mad Money" host Jim Cramer offered investors a group of stocks he believes are still bargains despite high overall market valuations. Ford, PayPal and Boeing are among the companies Cramer highlighted. CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday to look for bargain buying opportunities in a stock market sitting at all-time highs.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy When the Next Market Crash Comes

The price of each of these stocks is up over 150% over the last three years. These two companies also have strong long-run tailwinds at their back. If valuation causes you hesitation, put these stocks on your list and wait for a market crash to buy. Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) and Chewy...
StocksCNBC

Cramer's lightning round: People will regret selling Skyworks Solutions

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. EVgo: "It's one of our favorites, but remember there are four of them that are gunning for this business, and that means it's not all going to go to one player so be careful. It is really speculative."
Stockscryptopotato.com

Kevin O’Leary Becomes an FTX Shareholder and Ambassador, Will Receive Payments in Crypto

Kevin O’Leary became a long-term investment partner of the digital asset platform FTX and will receive payments in cryptocurrencies. The Canadian businessman Kevin O’Leary and the cryptocurrency platform FTX have become long-term investment partners. As part of the deal, Mr. Wonderful will be taking an equity share in the exchange. He will also receive payments in digital assets to serve as a spokesperson and an ambassador of FTX.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Coinbase Stock and Cryptocurrencies Like Bitcoin and Dogecoin Pulled Back Today

Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) pulled back slightly on Tuesday as did the price of popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE). As of 3:30 p.m. EDT, Coinbase stock was down almost 4% for the session. And over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin were down 2%, 1%, and 3%, respectively, according to CoinDesk.
Stocksu.today

Peter Brandt Suggests That Cardano, Ethereum and Bitcoin Could Follow Microsoft's Path

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
StocksPosted by
The Apple Maven

AAPL After Hours: Is Apple Stock About To Break Out?

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Report might be on the verge of breaking out once again. After taking a four-week hiatus since mid-July to rest from the June pre-earnings rally, shares returned to all-time high territory on August 12, when they climbed a solid 2%. I am not much of...
Stockscryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Neared $47K as Crypto Market Cap Gains $90 Billion in a Day (Market Watch)

The crypto market cap is up by roughly $90 billion in a day as bitcoin tapped another three-month high of just under $47,000. The recent enhanced volatility in the cryptocurrency market continued in the past 24 hours after BTC reached a multi-month high of nearly $47,000. The alternative coins have also recovered from yesterday’s crash, with ETH regaining $3,100, while UNI and LTC have surged by double-digits.
EconomyStreet.Com

TheStreet Live Recap: Everything Jim Cramer Is Watching 8/12/21

Jim Cramer and Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks discussed Micron (MU) - Get Report, Regeneron (REGN) - Get Report, Disney (DIS) - Get Report, Doximity (DOCS) - Get Report, Norwegian Cruise Lines (JWN) - Get Report and much more. Hear what Jim Cramer is only telling members of...
StocksStreet.Com

Video: Jim Cramer on Moderna, Micron, Norwegian, Disney, PPI

Stocks searched for direction at the open after the monthly read of the producer price index, or PPI, for final demand increased 1.0% in July, exceeding consensus estimates of 0.6%. The data followed consumer price index, or CPI, data that came in better than feared Wednesday. CPI came in up...
StocksStreet.Com

Too Expensive vs. Too Good to Miss: How Jim Cramer Picks Stocks

Believe it or not, value is still out there if you know where to look. Jim Cramer took to Real Money recently to explain that despite constant calls that stocks are overvalued, opportunities are still out there for those willing to do their homework. "Amid endless calls about overvaluation and...
StocksStreet.Com

To Sell or Not to Sell? How Jim Cramer Approaches Stocks

Jim Cramer took to Real Money to explain that a dose of lazy thinking can lead you to sell a stock for all the wrong reasons. "What's lazy thinking? It's the inability to see that your negativity is getting in the way of a good story. I have so many examples of this that I want to demonstrate to you what happens if you just decide to tough out a good story and not be so circumspect, not being a believer in what you own, to the detriment of your entire net worth upside," Cramer wrote.

Comments / 0

Community Policy