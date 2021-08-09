Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Norwegian's Vaccination Rule

Cryptos Need More Regulation

Bitcoin prices hit a three-month high Monday, topping the $45,000 mark, according to CoinDesk.

On Saturday, the U.S. Senate, including 18 Republican senators, passed a procedural vote 67-27 to limit debate and advance the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act toward a final vote.

The Wall Street Journal reported that lawmakers are wrestling with a number of amendments to the bill, including taxation of crypto transactions and other matters.

"We need some regulation because I have a feeling there could be a collapse in crypto if we're not careful," Cramer said.

Norwegian Cruise Requiring Vaccinations

Norwegian Cruise Line is looking to give passengers peace of mind through its mandate that all on board be vaccinated, TheStreet's Jim Cramer said Monday.

The company's edict goes against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's ban on vaccine mandates in the state.

"What is the governor of Florida standing for? The right for you to be able to get the Delta strain," Cramer said.

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams ruled to temporarily halt enforcement of a Florida law prohibiting businesses from requiring proof of vaccines.

Norwegian plans to require all customers and crew on its voyages to be fully vaccinated and will require them to take Covid-19 tests prior to embarcation.