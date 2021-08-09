Cancel
Carson City, NV

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 03:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake Widespread Wildfire Smoke and Haze Continue Wildfire smoke from the Dixie fire and other area wildfires west of the Sierra will continue to produce smoke and haze for much of northern California and Nevada. Northerly winds will push smoke into the Sierra Front and Tahoe Basin this morning with poor visibility and impacts to air quality. South to southeast winds this afternoon may help to disperse smoke and haze early in the evening. Northerly flow will develop again overnight with impacts to air quality and visibility expected again by Wednesday morning. Bottom line: Air quality impacts will likely persist, and potentially be much worse by this morning. Consider having some contingency plans if you were planning on being outdoors for extended periods. Here are a few other tips from the Washoe County Air Quality Management Division: 1. Reduce or stop outdoor activity and stay inside. 2. Keep AC on if available, the fresh-air intake closed, filter clean, and windows closed. 3. Pay attention to air quality on AirNow.gov. 4. Follow the advice of your doctor, especially those with heart or lung disease. For more tips on how to keep yourself and others safe, check with your local air quality district. The latest air quality measurements are available at www.airnow.gov

alerts.weather.gov

