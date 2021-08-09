Cancel
U.S. CDC urges avoiding travel to Israel, France, Thailand over COVID-19

By David Shepardson
Reuters
 3 days ago
A general view of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned on Monday against travel to Israel, France, Thailand, Iceland and several other countries because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those nations.

The CDC has been adding to its highest "Level 4: Very High" COVID-19 level as cases spread around the globe. The United States added Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, along with other places, including Aruba and French Polynesia.

The U.S. State Department also issued its parallel Level 4: Do Not Travel" advisories for Iceland and France on Monday.

In July, the CDC had raised concerns about Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, lifting its travel health notice by two levels to "Level 3: High."

The CDC also hiked alert levels to "Level 3: High" for Austria, Croatia, El Salvador, Azerbaijan, Guam, Kenya and Jamaica. The CDC says unvaccinated travelers should avoid nonessential travel to those countries.

(WWLP) – The CDC added seven new foreign countries to their very high COVID-19 travel risk listing. That list now totals over 70 countries. Popular destinations such as Aruba, France, Israel, Iceland, and Thailand were added Tuesday. This means that the CDC recommends not traveling to these destinations at this time.

