Jack Kerouac is getting into podcasts.

Heliocentric Worlds 1 & 2 Revisited presents in their entirety, newly and luminously remastered, the two albums which on release by ESP Disk in 1965 led, if not to actual commercial breakthrough for Sun Ra—who had been recording, obscurely, under his own name since the late 1940s—then at least to a heightened level of visibility for him and his music in the burgeoning transatlantic counterculture. Ra was no more an acid-tripping psych bandleader than was Frank Zappa; both musicians were unabashedly out of sympathy with that aspect of the counterculture, but like Zappa, Ra nonetheless personified the era's experimentalist outer-limits zeitgeist. It is no coincidence that in 1964, the year Ra came to the attention of ESP, Ken Kesey and his Merry Pranksters set out on their acid-drenched road trip across America in an old school bus with "Further" emblazoned above its windscreen. In the cosmic scheme of things, one hand washes another.