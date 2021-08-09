Cancel
Jack Kerouac is getting into podcasts.

By Jessie Gaynor
Literary Hub
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you think the sweet release of death will deliver you from your obligation to start a podcast, think again. Jack Kerouac—who, if he were alive, would absolutely have gone on Joe Rogan by now—will soon return to us in podcast form. The author’s estate is partnering with writers and hosts Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge for a podcast based on Kerouac’s writings.

