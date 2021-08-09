Cancel
U.S. Politics

U.S. warned Brazil about China's Huawei in 5G network -White House official

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan raised concerns about Huawei equipment in Brazil’s 5G telecoms network during his visit to the country last week, a White House official said on Monday, noting that Brazil made no commitments about whether it would use products from the Chinese company.

Sullivan also pressed Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, on claims about election integrity and said the U.S. had confidence in Brazil’s ability to carry out free elections, the National Security Council’s senior director for the Western Hemisphere, Juan Gonzalez, told reporters in a call.

