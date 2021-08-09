Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines, IA

TWO tuitions, valued at $32K each, to be awarded by Upper Iowa University | Paid Content

weareiowa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePAID CONTENT | Dr. Bill Duffy, President of Upper Iowa University, discusses some of the programs available at UIU at their Fayette Campus, online or around the world! Dr. Duffy encourages people to stop by their booth during the Iowa State Fair to learn all about their exciting curriculums and locations! Also, be sure to pick up some of their great giveaways and sign up for some of the LARGEST PRIZES awarded at the fair...including One Free Year of Tuition at the Fayette Campus (2 winners)...value of about $32,000 each! Plus, win a free undergrad or graduate course at any UIU location (11 winners)! The UIU booth will be located in the Varied Industries Building at this year's Iowa State Fair! Details at www.uiu.edu.

www.weareiowa.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Education
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Education
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upper Iowa University#Paid Content#Iowa State Fair#Tuitions#Edu#Uiu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban tighten grip on Afghanistan as all eyes turn to capital Kabul

KABUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents tightened their grip on Afghanistan on Friday, seizing the second- and third-biggest cities and raising fears that an assault on the capital Kabul could be just days away. A senior U.S. defence official said there was concern that the Islamist group, in power...
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

US sending 3K troops for partial Afghan embassy evacuation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just weeks before the U.S. is scheduled to end its war in Afghanistan, the Biden administration is rushing 3,000 fresh troops to the Kabul airport to help with a partial evacuation of the U.S. Embassy. The move highlights the stunning speed of a Taliban takeover of much of the country, including their capture of Kandahar, the second-largest city and the birthplace of the Taliban movement.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Judge won't block Biden administration's new eviction moratorium

A federal judge declined Friday to block the moratorium on evictions imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a victory for the Biden administration's effort to keep renters in their homes during the Covid pandemic. U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich rejected an effort by a group of...
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan faster than expected, U.S. defense officials say

The Taliban are gaining ground faster than the U.S. military expected, three defense officials told NBC News, as the militant group makes sweeping advances across Afghanistan. In the span of days, Taliban fighters have overrun a string of provincial capitals as part of a major offensive launched after American and international troops began to pull out of the country in May.

Comments / 0

Community Policy