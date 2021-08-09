Feel Weird Asking a Coworker About Their Vaccination Status? 5 Ways to Start a Conversation

There’s a bigger push than ever to persuade younger people to get the Covid-19 vaccine, with even nightclubs broadcasting the benefits of the jab. Clubs like Ministry of Sound and Heaven will be pushing messaging around their venues – before double jabs become a requirement for nightclub entry in September. A new social media campaign launches too – including on TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram – urging uptake of the vaccine among young adults.While the Department of Health and Social Care say more than two-thirds of young adults aged 18 to 29 have received one dose of the vaccine, there are concerns over the uptake among younger people.