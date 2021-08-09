Grains mixed, livestock mixed

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is down 1/4 cent, November soybeans are up 9 1/2 cents and Kansas City September wheat is 5 1/4 cents higher. CME Globex Recap: Early Friday, Dow Jones futures are higher with European markets mostly higher and Asian markets lower. The bond market is lower. Weather in the Plains and Midwest remains mostly active over the next few days, with some rains falling in Kansas, southern Nebraska and Missouri early Friday. Thursday’s USDA and WASDE report was bullish for corn and wheat production and stocks. The expanding cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant remains a concern for demand, with crude oil again lower.