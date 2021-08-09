Oak Ridge Boys returning to Gaylord Opryland for 2021 Christmas residency

What do you do when your parents are Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and they’re about to star in Yellowstone: 1883? Break out the ‘Western bathroom wear!’. As many an Outsider knows, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill have been together for a lifetime. The couple married in 1996, and have three children together – all daughters! The youngest is Audrey, with Maggie in the middle and Gracie, now 24, as their eldest.