Oak Ridge Boys returning to Gaylord Opryland for 2021 Christmas residency
The Oaks Ridge Boys’ Christmas In Tennessee dinner show returns to popular Nashville destination. GRAMMY Award-winning and Country Music Hall of Fame members The Oak Ridge Boys will return to Gaylord Opryland to celebrate the holiday season at home this year with a 31-show residency as part of the resort’s 38th annual A Country Christmas event. Their Christmas in Tennessee Dinner Show runs November 24-December 25 and features a delicious holiday meal prepared by the resort’s culinary team followed by The Oak Ridge Boys and their band performing Christmas classics, new favorites, and many of the timeless hits that have shaped their legendary career.themusicuniverse.com
Comments / 0