The million dollar bike from Pokemon Red and Blue can be yours....as long as you live in Japan. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company announced a new giveaway to celebrate its @poke_times account reaching 1 million followers. The winner will receive a real-life version of the bike players receive in Pokemon Red and Blue, thus allowing for expedited travel across most of the Kanto region.The bike comes with plenty of little nods to the original games, including treads featuring a Poke Ball design, etchings of Kanto Pokemon like Snorlax and Pikachu, and even the ability to play the original Bicycle theme from Pokemon Red and Blue. You can check out a video showing off the new bicycle model up above.