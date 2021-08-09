Popular Indian restaurant to open Lake Nona site, eyes 2 other locations

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Tabla Indian Cuisine has its eyes on further expansion in metro Orlando.

The restaurant, which serves a combination of Indian, Chinese and Thai cuisine, plans to open a location at 9971 Tagore Place in Orlando’s Lake Nona community.

Tabla is targeting a tentative opening in October for the leased space in Lake Nona Landing, co-owner Nora Jain told Orlando Business Journal.

“We were drawn there because of the demographics and growth of the area,” Jain said.

See a map of the Lake Nona site below:

