Popular Indian restaurant to open Lake Nona site, eyes 2 other locations
Tabla Indian Cuisine has its eyes on further expansion in metro Orlando.
The restaurant, which serves a combination of Indian, Chinese and Thai cuisine, plans to open a location at 9971 Tagore Place in Orlando’s Lake Nona community.
Tabla is targeting a tentative opening in October for the leased space in Lake Nona Landing, co-owner Nora Jain told Orlando Business Journal.
“We were drawn there because of the demographics and growth of the area,” Jain said.
