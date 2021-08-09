Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Popular Indian restaurant to open Lake Nona site, eyes 2 other locations

By WFTV.com News Staff, Ryan Lynch
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05bKXA_0bMUtsvd00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Tabla Indian Cuisine has its eyes on further expansion in metro Orlando.

The restaurant, which serves a combination of Indian, Chinese and Thai cuisine, plans to open a location at 9971 Tagore Place in Orlando’s Lake Nona community.

Tabla is targeting a tentative opening in October for the leased space in Lake Nona Landing, co-owner Nora Jain told Orlando Business Journal.

“We were drawn there because of the demographics and growth of the area,” Jain said.

See a map of the Lake Nona site below:

Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
41K+
Followers
58K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Orlando, FL
Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Orlando, FL
Food & Drinks
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Nona#Food Drink#Tabla Indian Cuisine#Chinese#Thai#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy