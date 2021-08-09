NOW the web is 30 years old: When Tim Berners-Lee switched on the first World Wide Web server

Today, most of us live, work, fall in love, and buy our goods over the web. To us, it's as natural as breathing. It wasn't always like that. In 1989 Tim Berners-Lee came up with his own take on creating a unifying structure for linking information across different computers. He called it, "Information Management: A Proposal." Later, Berners-Lee would call it the World Wide Web. It wasn't a new idea, you can trace it back to Vannevar Bush in 1945, who described a Memex: A desk, which would let users search microfilms to display documents from a library via trails of linked pages. Sound familiar? It should.