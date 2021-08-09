Cancel
Kent, WA

SAVE THE DATE: Fall Litter Cleanup event will be Saturday, Sept. 18

I Love Kent
I Love Kent
 3 days ago
All are invited to join Kent’s annual Fall Litter Cleanup event on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., rain or shine.

Each spring and fall the City of Kent hosts TeamUp2CleanUp, an event where community members work to help clean up and beautify Kent as individuals or in teams at various locations around the city.

These will be the check-in locations this year:

  • East Hill: Golden Steer Restaurant
  • Downtown Kent: Kherson Park
  • West Hill: West Hill Marketplace

Organizers will provide garbage bags, garbage disposal, safety vests and litter grabbers as long as supplies last.

“This is a great opportunity to earn school-required community service hours, but please note that we cannot sign off on court-ordered community service.”

Closed toed shoes and gloves are recommended.

For more information and to register, click here.

