Sweetwater County, WY

Local law enforcement investigating a string of theft involving cargo trailers, recreation vehicles

wyo4news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (August 9, 2021) – Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to secure their belongings when it comes to cargo trailers. According to SCSO Public Information Officer Jason Mower, there are six active cases in Sweetwater County. The sheriff’s office is investigating three with incidents occurring in Jamestown and Wilkins Drive. He said Rock Springs Police Department is investigating two and Green River Police Department is investigating another.

