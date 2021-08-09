Local Farmer Directs America's Farmers Grow Communities Donation To St. John's Healing Community Board
COLLINSVILLE – Local farmer Craig Keller recently directed a $2,500 Bayer Fund America's Farmers Grow Communities donation to St. John's Healing Community Board. Since 2010, America's Farmers programs have awarded more than $59 million to community nonprofits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America. Farmers are leaders in their communities, which is why America's Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the most worthy causes. Dedicated to makin
