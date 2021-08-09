Local Farmer Directs America's Farmers Grow Communities Donation To St. John's Healing Community Board

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is strengthening its commitment to empowering students and team members this fall with the addition of a new Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusive Excellence. Mya Lawrence, of St. Louis, joined the team Aug. 4, and is looking forward to working closely with students and her peers. “Lewis and Clark is an institution that is invested in making positive changes, not only at the school, but throughout the community. This drive to b Continue Reading