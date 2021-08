Daniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything. Ordinarily the hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts tries to focus on U.S. foreign policy and international relations. The politics of federalism are beyond my area of expertise. However, when governors and their press secretaries start talking like foreign policy wonks, it means we have arrived at my punditry comfort zone.