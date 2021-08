With NFL training camps starting up over the last week, new rumors and stories are coming out day after day. One story of note is that Chandler Jones is unhappy with his current contract with the Cardinals, and wants out of Arizona. Many Giants fans think it would be a good idea to trade for Jones, I’m here to debunk that thought. Although a consistent edge rusher is a big question mark on this team, there are just too many reasons that the Giants should not trade for Chandler Jones.