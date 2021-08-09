Cancel
Kansas lawmaker: Man pretending to be on team visiting homes

Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Kansas House member said Monday that someone has pretended to campaign for him door-to-door in his Kansas City district, prompting him to file a police report. Democratic state Rep. Aaron Coleman said he believes the “imposter” wants to force his way into homes or burglarize them later. Coleman said he saw comments Saturday about the man on a private Facebook group for local residents and said people have told him of incidents over the past two weeks. Coleman said the man even has had stolen campaign literature.

