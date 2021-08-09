Cancel
Suffolk County, NY

10 arrested, 89 dogs rescued in Suffolk County dogfighting ring bust: DA

By Wcbs 880 Newsroom, Erica Brosnan
Nearly a dozen people have been arrested after 89 dogs were seized from an expansive dogfighting ring in Suffolk County, according to District Attorney Tim Sini.

