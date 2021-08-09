Dragon Ball Super Creator Clarifies New Detail About Namekian Origins

While Dragon Ball Z and Super has done some of the original Dragon Ball supporting cast pretty dirty, Krillin remains one of the most important and recognizable characters even to this day. In the original series, he was Goku's rival, training partner, and best friend. He has driven the plot forward for decades alongside Goku. Sure, some of that must be attributed to his deaths in the series, the first of which kicked off the King Piccolo Saga and the second during the Frieza Saga, which drove Goku to turn Super Saiyan for the first time. It's not just that, though. Krillin provides a human perspective that ground Dragon Ball as Goku gets more and more powerful, and the threats outclass… well, everyone. It was Krillin who acted as the moral compass during the Frieza Saga. Krillin saw the Androids' redemptive qualities and saved 18, redeeming her and later marrying her. During the time building to the Tournament of Power, Krillin put into words how Goku's recklessness with Zeno and subsequent lies endanger everything they love. Krillin has grounded Dragon Ball for ages, and now you can bring this awesome original art featuring the hero into your collection.