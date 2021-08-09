Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Dragon Ball Super Creator Clarifies New Detail About Namekian Origins

By Megan Peters
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to Dragon Ball, there are plenty of races to explore, but one of the most established is the Namekian people. If you did not know, guys like Piccolo hail from the race, and their ties to the Dragon Balls have been expanded time and again. But now, it seems an interview is here to clarify one thing about the race's origins.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akira Toriyama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Namekians#Race#Dragon Balls#Shueisha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Gohan & Frieza Feature In Dragon Ball Super CG: Cross Spirits

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. So far, we've seen a selection of standard card, Leaders, and Super Rares with artwork inspired by the Dragon Ball Z film Wrath of the Dragon and the Super 17 Saga from Dragon Ball GT. There have also been cards inspired by the Buu Saga, The Saiyan Saga, and the Tournament of Power. Let's take a look at a selection of cards featuring some action during the Tournament of Power where two sworn enemies were forced to fight as allies.
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dragon Ball: Box 7 Analysis on Blu-Ray

We analyzed in Cinemascomics the Blu-Ray with the Box 7 of Dragon Ball, with Goku’s fight against Piccolo in the Great Martial Arts Tournament, in high definition and without censorship. In Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic edition of the Blu-Ray that brings together episodes 133 to 153 of Dragon...
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dragon Ball Super: What are the 10 most popular characters? Official results

What are the most popular characters in Dragon Ball Super? Viz Media, editor responsible for the publication of the series in North America and Europe, has published a ranking with the 25 most popular characters; do not settle for giving prominence only to the Top-10. So, let’s get to know who is the warrior most loved by fans of the latest canonical series in the Dragon Ball universe. ¿Vegeta? ¿Goku? ¿Gohan?
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dragon Ball Super: this is what Gohan would look like with the design of the last film – MRT

On the other hand, Akira Toriyama announced on his social networks that he is working on the production of a new movie (after Broly). This is what he shared on networks:. “I shouldn’t talk too much about the plot just yet, but be prepared for some extreme and entertaining matches, which can present an unexpected character. We will be charting uncharted territory in terms of visual aesthetics to give the audience an incredible journey, so I hope everyone is looking forward to seeing the new movie, ”explained the mangaka.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Art Gives Moro's Arc a Throwback Makeover

Dragon Ball Super is back in the headlines these days, and it is all thanks to a special movie on the horizon. The team behind the franchise has confirmed a new film is joining the anime, and Dragon Ball Super: Superhero promises to be an adventure like none other. Of course, this anime comeback has fans eyeing the manga's own arcs in hopes of the TV show making a return. And to hype up Moro, well - one fan decided it was time they honored his arc with a throwback piece.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Krillin Fans Rejoice at This Dragon Ball Z Original Artwork

While Dragon Ball Z and Super has done some of the original Dragon Ball supporting cast pretty dirty, Krillin remains one of the most important and recognizable characters even to this day. In the original series, he was Goku's rival, training partner, and best friend. He has driven the plot forward for decades alongside Goku. Sure, some of that must be attributed to his deaths in the series, the first of which kicked off the King Piccolo Saga and the second during the Frieza Saga, which drove Goku to turn Super Saiyan for the first time. It's not just that, though. Krillin provides a human perspective that ground Dragon Ball as Goku gets more and more powerful, and the threats outclass… well, everyone. It was Krillin who acted as the moral compass during the Frieza Saga. Krillin saw the Androids' redemptive qualities and saved 18, redeeming her and later marrying her. During the time building to the Tournament of Power, Krillin put into words how Goku's recklessness with Zeno and subsequent lies endanger everything they love. Krillin has grounded Dragon Ball for ages, and now you can bring this awesome original art featuring the hero into your collection.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals Movie's Focus

It would be easy to simply say that the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie will focus on superheroes thanks to the title of the upcoming film, but the latest panel that took place during this year's Comic-Con opened up the story and showed us that the next adventure will be very different from the stories we saw before. With the executive producers of the series joining the panel to reveal new secrets, they were joined by Masako Nozawa, the voice of Japan's Goku, it's clear that Super Hero will have plenty of surprises in store.
ComicsAnime News Network

Gunma-chan Mascot Anime Reveals 3 Cast Members

Yuri Yamaoka, Nozomi Yamamoto, Arisa Kiyoto join cast of anime premiering on October 3. The staff for the television anime based on Gunma Prefecture's mascot character Gunma-chan revealed three cast members on Wednesday. The newly announced cast members include:. Yuri Yamaoka as Yayoi-hime, princess of the Strawberry Tribe. Nozomi Yamamoto...
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dragon Ball: date of all the news and premieres of August 2021

Dragon Ball is in one of its best moments at the media level of this last decade, and it is said soon. With more than 35 years behind him, the creation of Akira Toriyama continues to garner followers and, above all, is able to keep intact the fidelity of those who trusted the Saiyan will whenever they knew the name of Son Goku. This month of August 2021 is full of updates, news and announcements. To give you a glimpse of what awaits us in the Dragon Ball world this hot August, we review everything below.
Comicsepicstream.com

Is the Manga and the Anime the Same in Dragon Ball?

Dragon Ball was created in 1984 by Akira Toriyama. The initial manga was illustrated and written by him, and it was serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump. A total of 519 chapters can be collected into 42 tankobon volumes. The said manga was adapted into two anime: Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

New Dragon Ball Super CG Set Includes More SPRs & Campaign Rare

It's an exciting time for the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. We're right around the corner from the next expansion, Cross Spirits, which will begin to debut at pre-release events one week from now, with the major release going down on August 13th, 2021. Cross Spirits is the fifth set in the Unison Warrior block and the very first set in the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. However, Bandai is clearly looking ahead, as they have now updated their website with information regarding the seventh set in the Unison Warrior block. This untitled set features an intriguing change of pace. Let's take a look at the details.
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dragon Ball Z: The best Goku cosplay!

The cosplay It is a practice that the most fanatical followers carry out to show themselves in networks or conventions and dazzle the general public. We have seen many examples of popular characters that have been exactly imitated and that never ceases to amaze. But A’Sere Zyaire Jones, a 6-year-old boy, took all of this to a new level.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Find complete Dragon Ball Super on Crunchyroll!

The story of Dragon Ball It is epic and follows the life of its protagonist Goku while meeting characters who may well be great friends or the worst villains. The saiyajin he learns martial arts and raises his Ki as he discovers new techniques that push him to the limit. Time and time again, this hero faces his enemies with the satisfaction of living a good fight. Crunchyroll has the most recent history of Goku.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Lets Vegeta Loose For the First Time Since Buu

Dragon Ball Super has finally let Vegeta loose - arguably for the first time since he was "Majin Vegeta" in Dragon Ball Z's Buu Arc. Vegeta's latest battle is going down in Dragon Ball Super's manga, and its current story arc, Granolah The Survivor, in which both Goku and Vegeta have had to battle the strongest warrior in the universe, a warrior named Granolah from the planet Cereal. Goku's increased Ultra Instinct powers were barely enough to beat a copy of Granolah, before the Cerealian took him down. In Dragon Ball Super's latest chapter, Vegeta has to go all-out against Granolah in a way we haven't seen since Dragon Ball Z!
Comicsbleedingcool.com

3 Things We Hope to See in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Dragon Ball Super will be making a cinematic come back next year after going on hiatus in 2018 – but we have a few things that we hope to see explored in the next installment of the franchise. When the Dragon Ball franchise returned in 2015, it seemed too good...

Comments / 0

Community Policy