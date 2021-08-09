SD requires city workers to provide vaccine proof by Friday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — All City of San Diego workers will have until Friday to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, according to a letter sent to city employees last week.

The letter, sent on Aug. 2, told city workers that "effective immediately, the City will now require all employees, regardless of their vaccination status, complete the 'Mandatory Reporting of COVID-19 Vaccination Status.'"

City employees will need to include a photo or scanned copy of their vaccination card or other proof of being inoculated against COVID-19, according to the letter.

Workers have until Friday, Aug. 13, to provide proof of vaccination, whether or not they are fully vaccinated, the letter continued, citing state law.

The city's letter added that fully vaccinated employees will not be required to wear a face covering while in the workplace — indoors or outdoors — once they complete the reporting form. Those who are not fully vaccinated must still wear a face covering while indoors or in shared spaces, the letter said.

The move comes after California announced last month that it is requiring its 238,000 state employees to provide proof of vaccination or undergo a weekly COVID-19 test. President Joe Biden also announced a similar requirement last month , impacting about 35,000 federal civilian workers in San Diego.

Health care workers in California will be required to be fully vaccinated or get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 30.

Though not widespread, some local businesses have mirrored a similar policy. Urban Mo's in Hillcrest and Jimmy Carter's Mexican Cafe in Bankers Hill have instituted vaccine requirements to dine or attend events indoors. The Cygnet Theater in Old Town has also started a vaccine or negative test requirement to attend shows.

Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he's hopeful that COVID-19 vaccines will receive full FDA approval by the end of the month. If that happens, it could signal more vaccine mandates in the private sector.