How to Increase Engagement with Medical and Scientific Posters Using Enhanced Digital Content and Design, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Middletown Press
 3 days ago

TORONTO (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. As in-person scientific congresses are re-inventing themselves into virtual and hybrid experiences, researchers and publishers are adapting how they foster scientific exchange by using enhanced digital media fit for the digital age. Enhanced poster content such as graphical or video abstracts, audio, augmented reality, podcasts,...

www.middletownpress.com

EconomyHouston Chronicle

How Commercial Insights Can be Used to Maximize an Early Exit, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. Positioning a product for successful out-licensing or acquisition is challenging, but the likelihood of achieving an attractive exit can be significantly de-risked by proactive, strategic planning. To maximize an exit before NDA submission, it is critical that sponsors understand the out-licensing environment and how strengths and weaknesses can be leveraged to create a win-win situation.
ScienceHouston Chronicle

Xtalks Announces Its Life Science Webinar Calendar for August 2021

TORONTO (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!
Technologytimebusinessnews.com

How Digital Media Design SEO Helps to Grow your Business

When it comes to your business growth in today’s modern world, search engine optimization is the utmost option that sparks your business from low to high. It has proven functions to digitally boost countless small and large companies as the digital marketing world has made its grip strong in succeeding businesses. One of the essential things to perform in your digital marketing campaign is to develop a robust website. Simultaneously there are also other methods such as social media marketing, email, and text marketing. However, having a website is a core foundation to enhance your online appearance.
ScienceHouston Chronicle

Oncology Trial Complexity: New Tufts CSDD Research and Strategies to Optimize Study Design, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. New research from the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development provides insights into the unique challenges associated with executing oncology clinical trials: complex scientific and operating design characteristics, more internal reviews, significantly longer cycle times, poorer recruitment and retention rates and higher numbers of protocol deviations and unplanned protocol amendments. Clinical teams need new strategies and solutions to address these unique challenges and optimize trial performance.
Medical & BiotechMiddletown Press

Drug Development in a Post-COVID Era, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. Drug discovery and development pipelines have been greatly impacted by COVID — some more than others. Technology innovation, remote workforces, decentralized clinical trials and faster drug approval (think of COVID vaccines) have all been on the rise. All the while adhering to rigid regulatory frameworks and maintaining good data management practices.
Internetmartechseries.com

What does it take to Increase The Reach and Engagement of Your Webinar?

Webinars have long since been a popular marketing and sales channel for brands to communicate with their audience and share recent updates, interesting information and much more. According to a recent 2021 ON24 Webinar Benchmark Report, webinar attendees increased by 251% compared to the previous year, many would attribute this to the move to a digital-first environment in the light of the on-going Covid-19 pandemic.
TechnologyPosted by
The Independent

AI: enhancing the future of digital transformation

Digital transformation is no longer an inward tactic used to reform an organisation’s operations; it’s now a necessary undertaking sought out by CIOs and IT leaders. Recent developments have pushed organisations to embrace digitisation, causing the fourth industrial revolution and technologies such as artificial intelligence to go mainstream. Even though,...
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Moving at the Speed of Social Trends: How the Food Industry is Adapting to Changing Consumer Demands, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. Throughout the pandemic, food and beverage companies weathered surges in demand, rapid changes in consumer buying habits and conquering the complexities of the global supply chain. Without complete enterprise-wide visibility or collaboration, shifting gears and adapting to trends in the market can seem insurmountable. How can companies modernize to move with the speed of consumer needs in today’s competitive market?
Gardeninglawnandlandscape.com

Upcoming webinar: Weed identification

We're hosting another webinar, this one on weed identification. Eric Reasor, Southeast Research Scientist at PBI-Gordon will cover the basics of broadleaf and grassy weed identification so you can identify weeds when you don’t know them. He will also cover weed ID technology , including phone apps. Join us for this learning opportunity.
InternetMySanAntonio

Cyford Technologies LLC Announces Launch Of New Website Introduce Web Development, Web Designing & Digital Marketing To Enhance Business Globally

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Cyford Technologies LLC’s redesigned website offers visitors strong insight into Cyford Technologies Web solutions and service capabilities. Cyford Technologies LLC, which provides Web solutions like Web Development, Web Designing & Digital Marketing to enhance all sized businesses and to level up their online presence...
Businessaithority.com

Marchex Recognized as Industry Leader in Applied Conversation Intelligence by Independent Research Firm

Marchex, the award-winning AI-powered conversation intelligence company that helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes, announced that Opus Research has identified Marchex as the industry leader in product completeness and flexibility for applied conversation intelligence in its newly released 2021 Conversational Intelligence Intelliview research report. The Opus Research report evaluates the products, services, positioning and potential of 11 companies that show leadership in helping enterprises make the most of Conversational Intelligence, meaning derived from the chats, phone calls and voice discussion with both live and virtual agents.
Technologymakeuseof.com

The 10 Best Tools for Writers to Create Engaging Content

Nowadays, writing is more than just composing. It also includes making the content user-friendly and captivating. The right type of content will get better visibility on the Internet. In this article, we will highlight popular tools used by writers worldwide that can make your content more appealing. 1. Grammarly. Even...
Technologytimebusinessnews.com

9 Easy Tips to Host an Engaging Webinar

Live streaming is all the hype these days. Businesses see benefits in live streaming because it’s the cheapest and easiest way to use video to approach a large group of viewers simultaneously. It’s definitely more engaging than an on-demand video and helps you connect with your audience in real-time. Owing...
Internettimebusinessnews.com

Digital Marketing As a Result of Recent Developments in Technologies

Digital marketing is an integral part of advertising which uses modern digital technologies like web and mobile technologies and various electronic devices and platforms to advertise goods and services. The digital marketing agency helps in promoting a brand by creating digital marketing strategies. They help in developing and maintaining strategic alliances with strategic partners. Digital marketing companies offer a wide range of services to their clients across sectors. Below is a brief description of the various services offered by digital marketing agencies:
Softwaretimebusinessnews.com

Learn How To Enhance Your Content With Search Console Insights

Any individual who has had to swim through the profound and dinky waters of Google Analytics realizes how exhausting it can be to make the right conclusion from all the information provided. At times the owner of a site simply needs an outline of how effective their website is, where traffic is coming from, or how a new substance is getting along. That prompted the innovation of Search Console Insights.
Technologydigitaldealer.com

How to Increase Sales & CSI with Innovative Digital Customer Engagement

Digital engagement is nothing new to the automotive industry — but it is evolving. To keep up with today’s shoppers, dealerships need to create innovative experiences that build relationships and drive deals. Join Acquire and Level 4.0 to learn how their automotive clients are beating the competition with superior digital engagement.
Technologymartechseries.com

Appcast Wins 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Digital Ad Network

Prestigious annual awards program recognizes Appcast for empowering organizations to achieve scale and agility through data-driven hiring. Appcast, the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services, announced that it won a 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Award in the “Best Digital Ad Network” category for its programmatic job advertising exchange, Xcelerate. In receiving this award, Appcast is recognized for its outstanding innovation in delivering intelligent recruitment advertising technology that helps organizations fill their recruiting pipelines with qualified candidates.
Jobsvmware.com

‘Building Your Digital Marketing Strategy’ Webinar

Register/replay this webinar to learn how to use Partner Demand Center to manage virtual and future face-to-face events, from email invitations to registration and follow-up. We also highlight webinar best practices that can be applied any time an online event is hosted.

