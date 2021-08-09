Cancel
Video Games

Ariana Grande Sings In Fortnite’s Metaverse

energy941.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAriana Grande is the latest artist to perform in the Fortnite Universe. Her concert aired four times over the weekend. Her set list had 8 songs including, 7 Rings, Positions, The Way ftg Mac Miller.

www.energy941.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Mac Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#7 Rings
