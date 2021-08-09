Ariana Grande Sings In Fortnite’s Metaverse

Ariana Grande (27) breaks one record after another! Since the release of her first single in 2011, the singer has already landed four number 1 placements with her songs. And the American has also celebrated some successes on the streaming platform Spotify. Among other things, she set a new Guinness World Record as the woman with the most monthly listeners and the most streams. With their sixth album “Positions”, which was released last October, Ari now broken another record.