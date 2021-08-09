Ariana Grande Sings In Fortnite’s Metaverse

Megan Thee Stallion shades haters on “Outta Town Freestyle.” With the new drop, she revisits the Lil Ju-produced beat she freestyled over previously. “Was re-inspired by this beat so here’s another freestyle to it,” she shared on Twitter.
In the accompanying video, she is seen dropping bars while she’s recording the track and the footage is interspersed with her dancing to the grooves indoors and outdoors. “I love to shit on these n—as, I love to piss off a bitch,” she spits, later adding, “Your vocab don’t go past period. Ho, don’t question me.”
In the September/October cover story for Essence Magazine,...
