Fantasy Football draft prep Q&A: Wide receivers whose ADP makes least sense, plus who we're drafting most

Top tier running backs remain the most important commodity in fantasy football, as the NFL has evolved into a very pass happy league and timeshares have become more commonplace. A troika of RBs reside in the top tier for the 2021 season, and they should be the top three overall picks in your draft. Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara will be the clear focal points in their respective offenses, both in the rushing and passing games. While Dalvin Cook has less involvement in the passing game, he’s a true bell cow who will find the end zone with regularity. Cook scored 17 TDs last season, and he’s a safe bet for double digit scores once again. Kamara initially resided at the top of tier 2, but Michael Thomas’ injury – which will keep him out for several weeks and direct even more touches Kamara’s way – vaulted him into the lead group.