Bucks County, PA

Guest Opinion: Young athletes shouldn't need to mask up for games

theintell.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I started Bucks County Sports Association last December, I did so because I felt compelled to offer the children of Bucks County an opportunity to play sports in a normal, pre-pandemic environment. I felt that they had already endured enough abuse in the form of school closures, event cancellations, missed milestones, and general social isolation. The straw that broke the camel’s back was when Pennsylvania expanded the mask mandate to include active sports competition. While every single youth sports league (yes, every single one) in Bucks County either masked their athletes during gameplay or postponed their season, I decided that enough was enough.

