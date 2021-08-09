Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesterfield County, VA

Body of man who fell off boat on James River recovered

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
Posted by 
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R41hc_0bMUr6s600

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The body of an elderly man who fell off a boat into the James River was recovered by crews on Monday morning.

On Friday around 11:15 a.m., the Department of Wildlife Resources and assisting agencies responded to a boating incident down the river from the Dutch Gap boat ramp.

Two boaters were out for a day of fishing when one of the men was ejected from the boat. Crews searched throughout the day on Friday and resumed their searches on Saturday morning.

The search lasted until Monday morning when around 9:50 a.m., Gary Lee Lane, 78, of Hopewell, was recovered near the Meadowville Landing subdivision in Chester. He was found about 2.5 miles from where he was ejected from the boat.

Comments / 0

WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Chesterfield County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chester, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Chesterfield County, VA
Chesterfield County, VA
Accidents
City
Hopewell, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#James River#Boating#Accident#Dutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy