Diocese of Scranton encouraging masks at mass

Bishop Joseph Bambera of the Diocese of Scranton is asking parishioners to wear masks when they attend mass, regardless of their vaccination status.

A release from the diocese urges the faithful to "continue to be vigilant against the emerging health threat" of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

All priests, deacons, and Eucharistic ministers will be asked to wear masks during Holy Communion.

The obligation to return to mass has been reinstated by the bishops in all dioceses in the state and begins on Sunday, August 15.