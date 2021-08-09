Cancel
Hugh Jackman Updates Fans on His Skin Biopsy

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there is one thing that can always be said about Hugh Jackman it is that he keeps his promises to his fans, and he had been giving them an update on his recent skin biopsy. After posting a video last week to announce that he was having a biopsy done on his nose following a recommendation by his dermatologist who he said " saw something that was a little irregular", the 52 year old Wolverine star told fans that the results had been "inconclusive" although he did reassure his instagram followers that doctors are not worried and will be dealing with what they suspect to be Basel Cell Carcinoma.

