Hugh Jackman Updates Fans on His Skin Biopsy

While Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have not shared screen time for a while, it is almost like they are starring in their own little show on Twitter sometimes with their constant back and forth "rivalry". If Shawn Levy has anything to do with it though, he would put the pair back on the big screen together, and he would do it in a sequel to Jackman's hit movie Real Steel. The director, who has been contemplating a follow up to the 2011 movie, has been watching the film's popularity grow thanks to streaming on Netflix last year during the first stages of Covid quarantining, and he has even spoken to Jackman about the prospect of trying to jump on board that particular property again.