Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

Try Out Temporary, Bold Highlights With This Colorwash Shampoo

By Suzy Forman
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DpCJS_0bMUqJMv00
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you ever just want to totally transform your hair, whether by chopping it off or dyeing it a completely different color? It’s a natural reaction, especially after a life-changing moment. It feels like a fresh, clean start…until you actually do it and end up hating it. Eek!

Okay, so maybe totally changing up your hair on a whim doesn’t exactly work for everybody, but that doesn’t mean you have to stick with the same exact color and style for your entire life. It just means you might want to try something out first before totally committing to it. For a cut, you could try a wig, and for color, you can try this temporary color depositing shampoo!

Get the Celeb Luxury Intense Color Depositing Colorwash Shampoo + BondFix Rebuilder at Amazon!

This shampoo can be used to create new color, refresh existing color or maintain a shade over time. All you have to do is massage it into your hair, leave it on for a few minutes and rinse. You can use it daily, or you can try it out once, see how you like the results and then decide from there. If you think you want a different color or that you want to add color to a different portion of your hair, just use regular shampoo and it will begin to fade away!

This Colorwash shampoo does more than just deposit color though. It’s also made with bond rebuilder technology, so you don’t have to feel like you’re missing out on the benefits of other shampoos just because you’re using it. You may even appreciate this product’s benefits more than what you were using before. It may add deep moisture to your locks, smoothing, softening and repairing damaged hair!

Get the Celeb Luxury Intense Color Depositing Colorwash Shampoo + BondFix Rebuilder at Amazon!

This shampoo is cruelty-free and vegan, so it’s made with plant-based ingredients. It’s also sulfate-free, paraben-free, gluten-free, peroxide-free and mineral oil-free, so you can feel good about using it. It comes in over 30 colors too! Remember that lighter, pastel shades are only going to show up on lightened, pale blonde hair, but some other darker shades will show up on more hair types, such as brunettes with highlights. You can see in the photos how each color is meant to show up on different shades of hair. You can also go for one of the more natural colors like Amber or Brown to refresh your own hair color or dye greying hair!

How will you use this shampoo to add color to your hair? Will you choose a funky pink or blue for your front locks and try out the E-girl look? Will you use it all over? Just on the underside of your hair? Considering its semi-permanent nature, you can (and totally should) try all of the above and more!

Get the Celeb Luxury Intense Color Depositing Colorwash Shampoo + BondFix Rebuilder at Amazon!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Celeb Luxury here and explore more hair coloring products here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Colour#Hair Products#Color#Shampoos#Celeb Luxury#Daily Deals#Lululemon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Related
Hair CareMic

The 4 best hair vitamins for faster hair growth

When you've tried trims, masks, or scalp-stimulating products and your hair simply doesn't seem to want to grow, the best hair vitamins for faster hair growth can help to nourish strands from the inside out. Still, it's important that you choose one that's well-suited to your needs and contains high-quality ingredients. That's why I got in touch with two experts for more guidance: Andrea Paul, M.D., a medical advisor to the brand Illuminate Labs, and Kasey Nichols, N.M.D., a licensed naturopathic doctor and medical contributor to RaveReviews.org.
Hair CarePosted by
HelloGiggles

This Thickening Hair Treatment Comes Recommended By Hairstylists of 40 Years

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com. As someone with curly hair, I distinctly remember searching, nay, pleading with the universe to come out with de-volumizing products during my tween years. The lack of defining products for 3B curls was a travesty, so color me surprised to now nurture an abiding love for hair thickening oils and shampoos. Pandemic hair loss, along with showering...less, will do that to you—but thankfully, one effective French brand has dominated the niche.
Behind Viral VideosRefinery29

I Tried TikTok’s Viral Frizzy Hair Hacks & There’s One Clear Winner

Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. Whether skincare or makeup related, you can always count on TikTok's experts to provide a smart solution to a beauty problem. Last month, we learned how to take the chore out of a summery smoky eye in seconds and how to make your own BB cream when foundation feels a little too heavy in the sun. But lately, it's all about hair.
Hair CarePosted by
Shape Magazine

Shoppers with Thinning Hair Are Calling This Growth Serum a 'Miracle Treatment'

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Maya Gandara. Hair loss and hair thinning can be complete confidence killers. Those who experience these on a regular basis and view them as concerns may feel it's an uphill battle never to be won. But losing hope just isn't an option, especially when hero formulas like the Rene Furterer Triphasic Recreational Concentrated Serum (Buy It, $74, renefurtererusa.com) exist. The fast-acting serum rectifies the main factors that contribute to hair loss — and people are calling the results they've seen a miracle.
Hair CareNewsweek

You've Been Shampooing Your Hair Wrong This Whole Time

A beauty influencer claims we've all been washing our hair wrongly, and she demonstrated in a video exactly how it should be done, in a technique that's backed by experts. TikToker and YouTuber Abbey Yung regularly creates content with tips and advice on hair and beauty, and this latest video has gained over 4 million views in just one day.
Hair CarePosted by
Shape Magazine

Shoppers Say This $22 Hair Growth Shampoo and Conditioner Set Makes a 'Huge Difference' In Just a Week

Beauty trends come and go, but a healthy, full head of hair will always be in style. The trouble is, a number of factors can contribute to hair thinning over time, including stress, genetics, age, and hormonal fluctuations. But before you resign yourself to a volume-deficient fate, know that there are products you can incorporate into your routine to fight hair loss — such as New York Biology's top-rated Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner (Buy It, $22, amazon.com).
Hair CareHomer News

TressAnew Reviews: Is It Worth the Money or Fake Hair Pills?

TressAnew helps rejuvenate and aid hair growth. This supplement is made of a natural blend of herbs that aims to cure DHT so you can grow beautiful hair. Not to set any beauty standards, but the importance of hair to our facial features is well known. Your hair makes you feel more beautiful and confident. If you enjoy making a variety of hairstyles with your natural hair, you know how vital it is to have healthy hair. You do not want hair that you can’t comb through seamlessly, or worse, it falls off. Are you experiencing these issues already even though you are using the best hair products to protect your hair?
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

These 17 Oversized Pieces Are More Flattering Than Skin-Tight Clothing

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We can’t get enough of oversized pieces right now. What an amazing trend, right? An oversized piece is pretty much always going to be comfier than a skin-tight one. If we wake up feeling less than 100% chances are we’d rather wear a loose T-shirt dress than a bodycon mini.
Hair CareNBC4 Columbus

Best drugstore shampoo for colored hair

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Colored hair requires considerable upkeep to maintain its vibrancy and longevity between touch-ups or treatments. Shampoo for colored hair, for example, is formulated to prevent fading and protect against coloring-related damage. Salon shampoo formulas are often regarded as superior, but...
Skin CarePosted by
Shape Magazine

Shoppers Say This 'Magical Elixir' Anti-Aging Cream Changed Their Skin In Under 2 Weeks

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Maya Gandara. Another buzzy name is taking over the health and wellness industry, infiltrating sparkling drinks, superfood supplements, and even skin care: adaptogens. Despite their recent popularity, use of the Ayurvedic herbs and fungi is nothing new; people have relied on the ancient medicine for thousands of years to treat a range of concerns, such as managing stress levels and combating inflammation. While ingesting adaptogens can bring numerous benefits to the body, applying them topically to the skin has been proven to do wonders, too, minimizing dryness, fine lines and wrinkles, eczema, and irritation like no other.
Hair CareHello Magazine

This £7.99 scalp stimulator is a “game changer” for thinning hair

If you struggle with thinning hair, you’re not alone – a recent survey revealed 1 in 3 women experience the issue*, with excess shedding and split ends among the most visible symptoms. But fret not as there are certain habits you can implement to ensure longer, stronger, and healthier looking hair – including using a game-changing scalp massager from the haircare brand Hairburst.
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Amazon Shoppers Say This "Smooth, Moisturizing, and Light" Brightening Cream Corrects Dark Spots in 2 Days

From sun exposure to acne scarring to hormone imbalances, there are a number of ways you could end up with dark spots on your skin. If you have hyperpigmentation and are looking for a way to get rid of it, Amazon shoppers have you covered. Over 4,800 of them recommend the AsaVea Dark Spot Corrector Brightening Cream that they say "works like magic" for evening out skin tone on your face and body.
Beauty & FashionReal Simple

Reap the Hair and Skin Benefits of Silk Pillowcases with This $21 Amazon Find

If your haircare and skincare rituals are the highlights of your evening routine, you likely apply your favorite products hoping their benefits will sink in while you sleep. However, if you currently sleep on a cotton pillowcase, there's a chance some of your hard work (and not to mention your products) could go to waste. To keep your treatments intact, you may want to consider switching to a silk pillowcase like this one from Amazon, on sale for $21.
Skin CareUS Magazine

This ‘Let It Glow’ Set From Reese Witherspoon’s Go-To Clean Beauty Brand Is Just $25

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. On a clean beauty kick? Same, obviously. And we plan to keep it up. Once you go clean, how can you really go back? We’ll be taking careful care of our skin for the rest of our lives, so we want to find top products ASAP to keep it looking clear and healthy from now until forever!
Hair CarePosted by
POPSUGAR

9 of the Best Shampoos For Removing Chlorine From Your Hair

The sun isn't the only thing you should be protecting your hair from in the summertime. We're officially in the midst of swimming pool season, and whether you're a seasoned swimmer or you just like to take an occasional dip in the water every now and again, a day at the pool (and the chlorine you're bound to come in contact with) can do some real damage to your hair if you're not careful.
Hair CarePosted by
SPY

The Best Hair Loss Shampoos for Men Waging War on Their Receding Hairline

If you’re trying to fight male pattern baldness, then you’re in good company. Hair loss affects millions of men and women, and it’s big business in both healthcare and the men’s grooming industry. While there are extreme solutions such as hair loss surgery, most men waging war against their hairline will start with hair loss shampoos.
Skin CarePosted by
Us Weekly

Kaia Gerber Loves This Superfood Cleanser That’s Like Green Juice for Your Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’re always trying to incorporate more superfoods into our diet. We don’t want to view them as shortcuts to improving our health, per se, but when we don’t have time to prepare ourselves three healthy meals every single day, it’s nice to be able to grab a green juice or an acai bowl and know we’re adding some vital nourishment into our system.
Skin CarePosted by
Shape Magazine

This $24 Brightening Serum Is a 'Magic Potion' for Fading Acne Scars, Melasma, and Age Spots

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Jayla Andrulonis. Sometimes, skin care can feel like an endless cycle: Your skin feels too dry, but when you try to counterbalance it with certain products, it somehow gets oily. Or, maybe you finally rid your skin of breakouts only to then need to treat the scarring left in their wake. The good news is that it is possible to narrow down your regimen to products that address your concerns once and for all, putting a stop to the hamster wheel of skin care.
Hair CareMindBodyGreen

Tea Tree Shampoo Is The Ticket To A Fresh Scalp & Shiny Hair: Our 11 Best Finds

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Considering tea tree oil has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, it’s no surprise you can find the essential oil (EO) in a host of cleansers—that is, face washes and shampoos. It’s an ingredient that will give you the proper scrub you need—leaving you feeling fresh and rejuvenated—without aggravating your skin barrier.

Comments / 0

Community Policy