Try Out Temporary, Bold Highlights With This Colorwash Shampoo

Do you ever just want to totally transform your hair, whether by chopping it off or dyeing it a completely different color? It’s a natural reaction, especially after a life-changing moment. It feels like a fresh, clean start…until you actually do it and end up hating it. Eek!

Okay, so maybe totally changing up your hair on a whim doesn’t exactly work for everybody, but that doesn’t mean you have to stick with the same exact color and style for your entire life. It just means you might want to try something out first before totally committing to it. For a cut, you could try a wig, and for color, you can try this temporary color depositing shampoo!

This shampoo can be used to create new color, refresh existing color or maintain a shade over time. All you have to do is massage it into your hair, leave it on for a few minutes and rinse. You can use it daily, or you can try it out once, see how you like the results and then decide from there. If you think you want a different color or that you want to add color to a different portion of your hair, just use regular shampoo and it will begin to fade away!

This Colorwash shampoo does more than just deposit color though. It’s also made with bond rebuilder technology, so you don’t have to feel like you’re missing out on the benefits of other shampoos just because you’re using it. You may even appreciate this product’s benefits more than what you were using before. It may add deep moisture to your locks, smoothing, softening and repairing damaged hair!

This shampoo is cruelty-free and vegan, so it’s made with plant-based ingredients. It’s also sulfate-free, paraben-free, gluten-free, peroxide-free and mineral oil-free, so you can feel good about using it. It comes in over 30 colors too! Remember that lighter, pastel shades are only going to show up on lightened, pale blonde hair, but some other darker shades will show up on more hair types, such as brunettes with highlights. You can see in the photos how each color is meant to show up on different shades of hair. You can also go for one of the more natural colors like Amber or Brown to refresh your own hair color or dye greying hair!

How will you use this shampoo to add color to your hair? Will you choose a funky pink or blue for your front locks and try out the E-girl look? Will you use it all over? Just on the underside of your hair? Considering its semi-permanent nature, you can (and totally should) try all of the above and more!

