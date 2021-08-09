Bam Margera Sues Paramount, MTV, Johnny Knoxville and Others Over Jackass 4 Firing
Bam Margera is taking his feud with his former friends from Jackass to court. On Monday, it was announced that attorneys for the former star of the franchise have filed a lawsuit against Paramount, MTV, Johnny Knoxville, and others. Margera alleges he was illegally fired from the upcoming sequel Jackass Forever by Hollywood studios and producers so they could "steal" the popular and lucrative movie franchise and not compensate him.movieweb.com
