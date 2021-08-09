Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dodge County, WI

3 people die in wrong-way crash in Dodge County: Sheriff

By Associated Press
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Z61j_0bMUpvQy00

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (AP) — Three people have died in a wrong-way crash in Dodge County of eastern Wisconsin.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a car headed north on U.S. Highway 151 was driving the wrong way in the southbound lane and collided head-on into another car in the township of Beaver Dam on Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the vehicle going the wrong way died at the scene. The passenger in the other vehicle died en route to a Madison hospital. The driver was taken to UW Hospital in Madison for life-threatening injuries, and later passed away from the injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 3

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver Dam, WI
Dodge County, WI
Crime & Safety
Beaver Dam, WI
Accidents
State
Wisconsin State
Beaver Dam, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Madison, WI
County
Dodge County, WI
City
Dodge, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Dodge County, WI
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Highway#Driving#Accident#Ap#Uw Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related

Comments / 3

Community Policy