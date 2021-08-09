Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine could lead to more people getting vaccinated

By Dr. Partha Nandi
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SBpYp_0bMUpuYF00

The nation’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, is hopeful the FDA will fully approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this month. Full FDA approval could spur more Americans to get vaccinated - some for unexpected reasons.

I’m very hopeful that full FDA approval for any COVID-19 vaccine will lead to more people getting vaccinated. Some of my patients have told me that they’re hesitant to get the vaccine because they don’t want to be guinea pigs. I get that. And that’s why we have clinical trials with volunteers. In order to apply for Emergency Use Authorization, Pfizer had to provide roughly 3 months of clinical data which includes safety data. That’s because most side effects show up in 2 to 3 months. And when applying for full FDA approval, Pfizer had to provide data that came directly from the real world. And there is plenty of that because so far, there have been over 198 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine administered to Americans.

On top of that, millions of doses have been administered in 111 other countries that have approved Pfizer’s vaccine. So we are well beyond the experimental stage. There is plenty of data that shows overall, the vaccines are not dangerous, that they’re safe and effective. They protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death. And hopefully, that’ll be enough for the reluctant or concerned folks to roll up their sleeves and get the shots started.

For some people, they might have to get the vaccine because of their financial situation. According to the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, workplaces have the legal authority to mandate fully approved COVID-19 vaccines. So if a person’s workplace says, “yup, everyone is safer if we’re all vaccinated”, then some folks might have to get the shots to keep their job. Or to apply for a new job.

One thing I really want to stress is that the FDA is working hard on the approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. But that does not mean they are rushing the process. Or cutting corners. The FDA’s approval is the gold standard. It’s a highly respected regulatory agency in the world. All eyes are on them, and they are not going to mess this up.

Comments / 0

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Covid 19 Vaccines#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Pharmaceuticalswashingtonnewsday.com

A study found that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is more effective against the Delta Variant than the Pfizer vaccine.

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine More Effective Than Pfizer Against Delta Variant: Study. According to a new preprint study published on Sunday, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine may be more efficient than Pfizer-in BioNTech’s preventing infection caused by the more contagious Delta version. In the study, which was published on preprint server medRxiv, a...
IndustryFiercePharma

Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines face new safety probe in Europe over possible link to skin condition, 2 kidney disorders

Compared to the problems encountered by makers of adenovirus COVID-19 vaccines, it’s been a relative cakewalk for the overwhelmingly successful mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. But on Wednesday, Europe’s drug regulator revealed that it is investigating a possible link between mRNA vaccines and new conditions reported by a...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Axios

New data on coronavirus vaccine effectiveness may be "a wakeup call"

A new preprint study that raises concerns about the mRNA vaccines' effectiveness against Delta — particularly Pfizer's — has already grabbed the attention of top Biden administration officials. What they're saying: The study found the Pfizer vaccine was only 42% effective against infection in July, when the Delta variant was...
Public Healthwashingtoninformer.com

Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Worth Risk, CDC Says

Taking the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, which has come under scrutiny for possible links to heart and neurological conditions, is worth any potential risks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Dr. Hannah Rosenbaum, a CDC researcher, told the agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices Thursday that the...
HealthPosted by
Best Life

The FDA Is About to Make This Major Vaccine Announcement, Sources Say

Study after study has found that currently available vaccines offer plenty of protection against COVID-19. Even in the case of the Delta variant, the shots have been found to be highly effective at preventing severe outcomes or death in the vast majority of cases. But for months, scientists and health experts have been questioning when officials would approve the use of booster shots for those who may need them. Now, sources say the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is set to make a major announcement that will allow some immunocompromised people to get a third dose of vaccine, NBC News first reported.
Public HealthCNET

Fully vaccinated people experiencing breakthrough COVID infections: Here's the latest

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The highly contagious delta variant continues to cause a spike in COVID-19 infections across the US, especially in areas with low vaccination rates. But the variant is also breaking through to infect vaccinated people. Studies by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the delta infection has similarly high viral loads in vaccinated and unvaccinated people. So what does that mean as more of these breakthrough cases are happening?
Columbus, OHNBC4 Columbus

Health experts hope FDA approval will increase COVID-19 vaccination rate

Health experts hope FDA approval will increase COVID-19 vaccination rate. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/37B8Nli. Health experts hope FDA approval will increase COVID-19 vaccination rate. Ben Gelber: Weather Alert Day. Central Ohio doctors urge parents to discuss mask policies with children. House destroyed, resident injured in fire in Lithopolis. Dublin school district...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Dr Fauci says EVERY American will eventually need COVID-19 vaccine boosters as FDA approves it for immunocompromised: CDC estimates 1 million people have already received an unauthorized third shot

The nation's top infectious disease expert says every American is likely to need a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to remain protected from the virus. In an appearance on NBC's TODAY on Thursday, Dr Anthony Fauci spoke about the future need for third doses. While booster shots have not yet been...
Pharmaceuticalsfox5ny.com

COVID-19 booster vaccine: FDA approves 3rd shot for immunocompromised

LOS ANGELES - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized an additional COVID-19 booster vaccine for people who have compromised immune systems as the highly contagious delta variant continues to fuel a resurgence of U.S. infections. The agency announced the approval on Thursday evening, saying boosters would be a...
Tampa, FLBay News 9

FDA: Boosters are coming, antibody treatment approved

TAMPA - The FDA is imminently expected to approve booster shots for patients with weaker immune systems. FDA is approving booster shots for immunosuppressed individuals. Emergency Use Authorization expanded for antibody treatments. Treatments available post-exposure without need of postive test if criteria is met. It will only be for people...
Public Healthscitechdaily.com

FDA Authorizes Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Dose – But Not For Everyone

The FDA authorization is only for certain immunocompromised individuals. Other fully vaccinated individuals do not need an additional vaccine dose right now. Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorizations (EUAs) for both the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to allow for the use of an additional dose in certain immunocompromised individuals, specifically, solid organ transplant recipients or those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet Friday to discuss further clinical recommendations regarding immunocompromised individuals. Today’s action does not apply to people who are not immunocompromised.
Fort Worth, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

JPS Health Network to Require COVID-19 Vaccines After FDA Approval

JPS Health Network is the latest Texas hospital group to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for employees. The Tarrant County hospital district, which includes John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, announced the vaccine requirement pending FDA approval of the vaccines. In a letter to the over 7,200 JPS employees,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy