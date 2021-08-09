21-month-old in critical care after suspecious situation

Police are investigating what they say is a suspicious situation after responding to a call for an unresponsive child.

When first responders went to a house in Almena Township, they found that a babysitter was performing CPR on a 21-month-old child.

Deputies began perfoming life-saving measures before the child was transported to the hospital.

Details of the child's injuries were not provided, but police say they don't appear to be consistent with normal activities of a child.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office and the Michigan State Police are investigating the suspicious situation, but no arrests have been made.

