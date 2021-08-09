Cancel
Busch Beer Launches Petition Promising To NOT Join The Hard Seltzer Movement

By Brady Cox
 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gctwF_0bMUpp8c00

If you haven’t noticed by now, nearly every beer/alcohol brand on Planet Earth has a hard seltzer.

I mean, Bud Light, Corona, Coors, Topo Chico, White Claw, Truly, PBR, Michelob, Natty, Vizzy, hell even Jack Daniel’s is getting into the mix.

This madness has to stop.

What ever happened to sucking it up and learning to enjoy a good ol’ fashioned beer? Call me a traditionalist, but if you don’t like the taste of beer, you just drink it anyway until you do. Ya know, the way we all did when we first tried sneaking a few beers from dad’s garage fridge.

However, there is one beer that refuses to conform to all the other beers and seltzers out there:

And that’s Busch Beer.

They just released a petition to NOT launch a hard seltzer. Yeah, you heard that right… if they get enough signatures, they will promise to never ever release a hard seltzer.

“Say no to Busch Seltzer. By signing this petition, I, Busch drinker, officially affirm my stance that Busch beer shall never make a seltzer of any kind.

For it is called Busch Beer. And it shall only and always be a beer.”

That’s what we LOVE to hear.

So put your name on the metaphorical dotted line and officially join the movement to ensure that Busch never pollutes liquor store shelves with a damn hard seltzer.

Much respect.

Of course, a couple years back they hit us with this little prank.

I mean 17%? Hell, I’d drink it…

