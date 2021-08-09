Cancel
Breathitt County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Breathitt, Jackson, Knott, Lee, Magoffin, Owsley, Perry, Wolfe by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Breathitt; Jackson; Knott; Lee; Magoffin; Owsley; Perry; Wolfe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Laurel, Owsley, northern Perry, eastern Jackson, northwestern Knott, Breathitt, Magoffin, Lee, southern Wolfe and northern Clay Counties through 415 PM EDT At 329 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Levi, or over Booneville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Stay, Grass, Eversole and Ricetown around 335 PM EDT. Lerose, Lone, Cowcreek, St. Helens, Airedale and Arnett around 340 PM EDT. Jetts Creek, Athol, Tallega, Canyon Falls, Monica, Primrose, Williba and Vada around 345 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Copebranch, Guerrant, Oakdale, Turkey, Houston, Fillmore, Widecreek, Chenowee, Yeadon, War Creek, Canoe, Sebastian`s Branch, Talbert, Pence, Elkatawa, Gentry, Curt, Frozen Creek, Lawson, Jackson, Inverness, Dumont, Haddix, Fivemile, Howard Creek, Copland, Sewell, Saldee, Vancleve, Noctor, Portsmouth, Quicksand, Smith Branch, Keck, Lost Creek, Flintville, Clayhole, Taulbee and Watts. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

