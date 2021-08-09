Special Weather Statement issued for Haralson, Paulding, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Haralson; Paulding; Polk A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHWESTERN PAULDING, NORTHEASTERN HARALSON, NORTHERN CARROLL, SOUTHEASTERN FLOYD AND EASTERN POLK COUNTIES THROUGH 400 PM EDT At 336 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Eubank Lake, or 9 miles northeast of Buchanan...moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Dallas, Rockmart, Aragon, Braswell, Yorkville, Fish Creek, Draketown, Eubank Lake, Antioch and Van Wert. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25IN MAX WIND GUST...50MPH