Clay County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Knox, Laurel, Leslie by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clay; Knox; Laurel; Leslie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Laurel, northern Knox, southwestern Leslie and Clay Counties through 415 PM EDT At 336 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over London, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Levi Jackson S.P. around 340 PM EDT. Maplesville and Lesbas around 345 PM EDT. Deer Lick, Langnau, Crawford and Tuttle around 350 PM EDT. Marydell, Portersburg, Lida, Sasser, Cane Creek, Blackwater, Fogertown, Benge and Gibbs around 355 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Urban, Byron, Bush, Lake, Grace, Tedders, Pigeonroost, Sidell, Cottongin, Woollum, Manchester, Horse Creek Junction, Sibert, Hima, Herron, Littleton, Bluehole, House, Park Valley, Jonsee, Boho, Goose Rock, Hector, Botto, Bernice, Tanksley, Plank, Mill Pond, Wild Cat and Spurlock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

