Montgomery County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Toombs by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery; Toombs A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN TOOMBS, SOUTHEASTERN WHEELER AND SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES THROUGH 415 PM EDT At 337 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Uvalda, or 10 miles southeast of Mount Vernon...moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Uvalda, Alston, South Thompson, English Eddy, Center, Toombs Central, Grays Landing, Rock Springs, Cedar Crossing, Johnson Corner, Charlotteville and McNatt Falls. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25IN MAX WIND GUST...50MPH

alerts.weather.gov

