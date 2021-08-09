Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Why some families discovered an unexpected love for homeschooling during the pandemic

By Annie Reneau
Posted by 
Upworthy
Upworthy
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31pX5t_0bMUpYKN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gIBxX_0bMUpYKN00

When schools shut down in the U.S. in the spring of 2020, parents, teachers, and students alike were thrown into uncharted territory. Now, more than a year later, families are finding themselves navigating murky waters once again as the Delta variants surges and schools and local governments grapple with mitigation measures.

Throughout all of this, millions of families have taken the plunge into homeschooling. For some, that meant helping their kids through virtual learning through the public school system, but others decided to ditch the system altogether.

In fact, a Census Bureau report found that the number of U.S. households that reported homeschooling kids doubled from March 2020 to September 2020, from 5.4% to 11.1%. The jump for Black households was even more significant, from 3.3% to 16.1%. With schools starting up this fall in the midst of rising COVID infections, those numbers could grow even higher.

While some parents are choosing to homeschool because they feel like it's the safest choice, some parents tried homeschooling during the pandemic and found that they and their kids enjoyed it far more than they expected to.

"Homeschooling was something I always thought my kids would benefit from for many reasons, but I could never wrap my head around how to actually do it and the fear that I would fail as their teacher," Jennifer G., who homeschooled last year and decided to continue this year says. "Covid gave me the push I needed to put my fears aside and dive in."

"We struggled at times last year and it took a while to find a good routine," she adds. "But overall, we learned so much about ourselves, about how we function together as a family, and how to make learning fun. We went on fun educational field trips as often as possible, cooked lots of new recipes together to learn about the world, experienced adventures through reading, & grew together as a family. We are looking forward to homeschooling again and having the flexibility to learn what we want how we want. I never imagined learning could be so colorful!"

Jenny S. says that she's wanted to homeschool for years but her husband and oldest child were never on board. However, due to COVID, she began homeschooling her third and sixth graders last year.

"My 3rd grader THRIVED," she says. "When the world shut down we noticed some behaviors that led to us finally figuring out what caused the sensory processing disorder we knew she had since she was an infant. So, we knew she'd be home again this year. She's so ahead of her peers, I didn't want boredom to add to the problems she already faced in a classroom. She has also learned that schools white-wash history, and boldly proclaims that she was lied to when asked why she likes homeschool better. She never wants to go back. She's been able to truly dive into her interests, and has learned snd retained more than she ever has before."

Her oldest has chosen to homeschool for seventh grade for consistency. "While he misses his friends, he knows this year will be better, socialization-wise," she says. "He is also ahead of most of his peers, and loves that he can move at his own pace. We love the flexibility, fewer hours, and the outdoor time it has allowed us. Without evening homework, I still get hours to get my work done (I mostly work from home), have more time for prepping dinner, and just hanging out as a family."

Many parents I spoke to were surprised to find that their children excelled learning from home.

Judi S. spent last school year at home with her 10-year-old grandson while his parents worked, helping him with virtual learning through the school. She says has mild ADHD and he was able to be more kinetic at home, which helped him focus better. But she also acknowledged that that wasn't the case for all kids.

"Some kids did well, some struggled, and some simply checked out," she said. "I wish that families still had the option of virtual learning as well as homeschooling and in-person because children have such diverse learning styles. And I dread the return of all those soul-sucking hours of homework. I think a lot of parents have discovered how arbitrary and mostly unnecessary homework actually is. We always suspected and now we know."

Homeschooling isn't a magic bullet, of course. Not all parents can make it work, and not all parents should even try to make it work. Having come from a teaching background and homeschooled my own kids for almost two decades, I can attest to the fact that it's not for everyone. And for many families, it's simply not an option.

At the same time, the pandemic has provided a prime opportunity to give it a shot for those who want to. Much has been made about the mental health impact of school closures, as well as the kids who will fall through the cracks because of needs that get met at school. Those problems are real and those concerns are legitimate—however, a lot of kids really do fare better academically, emotionally, and socially learning outside of a traditional classroom setting.

The fears and reservations that kept many families from trying homeschooling have been trumped by the fears of viral spread and reservations about kids' safety in the classroom. Though the circumstances that got us to this point are undesirable, there's never been a more opportune time to experiment with different modes and models of learning. Schooling has been turned topsy turvy anyway, so why not try something entirely new if you have the desire and the ability?

The educational landscape is shifting quickly and there are more resources for learning than ever before. While broad questions about equity and accessibility loom large across that landscape, parents shouldn't be afraid to explore the various options that are out there. The opportunity to reexamine what learning looks like for individual kids has been laid at our feet with the pandemic blowing up school as we know it. Might as well take advantage of it while we have the chance.


Comments / 0

Upworthy

Upworthy

35K+
Followers
1K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeschooling#Pandemic#Census Bureau#Virtual School#Adhd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
KidsMedicalXpress

In-person schooling is returning: How to keep your kids safe from COVID

School will soon begin for children and adolescents around the United States, and for many, that means returning to classes in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. So, what do parents need to know to help ensure their kids stay safe from coronavirus infection?. The most...
KidsNBC New York

Top U.S. Doctors Say Kids Need Masks and Social Distancing in Schools This Fall

Students should wear masks and practice social distancing in school this fall, top U.S. doctors said Tuesday. Attending school online has resulted in lack of motivation, troubles for some kids and feelings of isolation. Students should wear masks and practice social distancing at school to ensure safe in-person learning this...
EducationNewsweek

Pandemic Sees Number of Children Using Homeschool Curriculums Double in 6 Months

The coronavirus pandemic saw a large increase in children being homeschooled, the number doubling in just six months, the Associated Press reported. A U.S. Census Bureau report published in March said the rate of households homeschooling their children rose to 11 percent by September 2020, whereas six months prior, the rate was 5.4 percent.
Public Healthsandiegouniontribune.com

Schools reopen with masks optional in many US classrooms

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — As Tussahaw Elementary opened this week for a new school year, teary-eyed mothers led in kindergartners dwarfed by backpacks and buses dropped off fifth graders looking forward to ruling their school. The biggest clue to the lingering COVID-19 crisis was the masks worn by students and teachers — but not all of them.
EducationVox

No, school isn’t going to be “normal” this fall

Not too long ago, it seemed possible that the 2021-22 school year would be a “normal” one for American kids. Parents and experts alike hoped that vaccination rates among adults would drive down community spread of Covid-19 to manageable levels. There was talk that vaccines for younger kids would arrive, giving them the same protection as adults.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

Three teachers die of COVID-19 within days apart

Union officials in Florida’s second largest school district have confirmed the deaths of three teachers due to COVID-19. They died within days of each other. The deaths are being reported days away from planned reopening of schools and in-person classes in Broward County on August 18. The district is the...
EducationNews4Jax.com

River City Science Academy teacher dies of COVID

A third-grade teacher at River City Science Academy died Saturday of COVID-19. Fellow teachers and friends are remembering the life of 39-year-old Nicole Hollis. Colleagues described her as a teacher who all teachers could learn from, and friends described her as a beautiful person. She had a big impact on those around her.
KidsABC 15 News

Former teacher feels like she sent her kids to school to get COVID-19

A former teacher and Valley mom says she is upset in the handling of the pandemic at some Valley schools. “Oh there’s so much guilt, and anger, and fear and shame, and all of those feelings, some are more rational than others, but it’s like I sent my kids to go get sick, that’s what I did,” said mother of two Jacqueline d’Estries.
Huntington, WVcoalvalleynews.com

Interest in homeschooling rises as pandemic continues

HUNTINGTON — A higher-than-average number of students will stay home for school this year, as local school districts continue to see increased interest in homeschooling as a result of the pandemic. In a four-year window, the number of homeschooled students in Cabell County nearly doubled, jumping from 550 during the...
KidsPosted by
CNN

Some kids don’t want to return to in-person schooling

CNN — Taliyah Rice returns next week for her final year of high school in suburban Chicago. She’s anxious about going back to in-person learning, but it has little to do with coronavirus fears or first-day jitters. Taliyah is mostly worried about facing social pressures she hasn’t had to deal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy