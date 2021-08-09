Cancel
Oklahoma State

Help us investigate why Oklahoma moms and babies are dying at high rates

By Kassie McClung
readfrontier.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy are so many Oklahoma moms dying or nearly dying after delivering a baby? Why are babies in the state dying at some of the highest rates in the nation?. It’s a topic The Frontier has been exploring since 2019. A state committee released its first-ever report last year showing the vast majority of maternal deaths in the state might have been preventable. From 2009 to 2019, at least 110 women have died in the year year after their pregnancies ended.

