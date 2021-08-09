Cancel
Packers TE Dominique Dafney passes physical, comes off PUP list

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Green Bay Packers returned one of their versatile tight ends from injury.

Second-year tight end Dominique Dafney passed his physical and came off the PUP list in time to practice on Monday.

Dafney, who signed to the Packers’ practice squad in October last season, ended up playing in five games as a first-year player. He caught two passes for 26 yards and a touchdown and made two tackles on special teams.

The Packers originally placed Dafney on the PUP list with a knee injury on July 28.

A match as a move tight end or H-back for Matt LaFleur’s offense, Dafney still has a good chance of making the initial 53-man roster, especially with Jace Sternberger suspended for the first two games of 2021.

The Packers have returned Dafney and tight end Josiah Deguara from injury over the last week. The team also signed Daniel Crawford, another H-back option.

Green Bay Packers player ratings for 'Madden NFL 22'

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

