Worth Trailer: Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan & Stanley Tucci Calculate Tragedy in 9/11 Drama
Premiering back at Sundance Film Festival in 2020, it’s not surprising there’s been a wait to see Worth, written by Max Borenstein and directed by Sara Colangelo. Picked up by Netflix timed to the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the drama follows Congress-appointed attorney Kenneth Feinberg (Michael Keaton), who runs the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. Along with his firm partner Camille Biros (Amy Ryan), Feinberg quickly produces a formula by which to calculate what each victim’s loved ones are owed. While Charles Wolf (Stanley Tucci), a community organizer mourning the death of his wife, enters the picture, their plans get complicated. Ahead of a September 3 debut on Netflix, the first trailer has now arrived.thefilmstage.com
