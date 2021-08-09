Cancel
Worth Trailer: Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan & Stanley Tucci Calculate Tragedy in 9/11 Drama

By Jordan Raup
Cover picture for the articlePremiering back at Sundance Film Festival in 2020, it’s not surprising there’s been a wait to see Worth, written by Max Borenstein and directed by Sara Colangelo. Picked up by Netflix timed to the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the drama follows Congress-appointed attorney Kenneth Feinberg (Michael Keaton), who runs the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. Along with his firm partner Camille Biros (Amy Ryan), Feinberg quickly produces a formula by which to calculate what each victim’s loved ones are owed. While Charles Wolf (Stanley Tucci), a community organizer mourning the death of his wife, enters the picture, their plans get complicated. Ahead of a September 3 debut on Netflix, the first trailer has now arrived.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Feinberg
Person
Laura Benanti
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Marc Maron
Person
Tate Donovan
Person
Talia Balsam
Person
Amy Ryan
Person
Michael Keaton
