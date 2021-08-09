Cancel
Florida State

Florida football players believe new facility will make a difference in recruiting

By Zachary Huber
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Florida’s standalone football facility is almost near completion after years of planning. When on the University of Florida campus, it’s hard to miss. The James W. Heavener Football Training Center cost the Gators $85 million to produce that will help them keep up in the football facilities arms race. Many players spoke about the impact it’ll make in recruiting once it’s finished.

“I think it’s going to make a huge difference, especially from a recruiting aspect,” offensive lineman Stewart Reese said. “I know a lot of people tell young guys to not get caught up stuff, but, I mean, who don’t like new toys?”

The new toys Reese is referring to are the in-house recording studio, state-of-the-art weight rooms and training rooms, a barbershop and a cabana-style pool.

Everything in there should be put to good use besides maybe the recording studio. Coach Dan Mullen deserves a lot of credit for it since he played a role in making sure the players got everything they needed. The biggest ask that he had was that it was located closer to the practice field. The team wastes a good amount of time walking from the locker room in the Swamp over to the indoor practice facility.

“Everything to me, through all our years of designing a facility before, all our years of thinking about what we do on a daily basis for the football players within our program, how do we maximize all of that?” Mullen said. “Not just with having an unbelievable facility that’s state of the art, but is extremely efficient and is going to help guys develop.”

